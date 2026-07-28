Andrew Tate Claims Crowds Gathered Outside Jail, X Community Note Says Only One Supporter Showed Up

Far-right manosphere influencer Andrew Tate has been directly called out by X’s community notes feature after he claimed that he could hear crowds of people gathering outside the Federal Detention Center, Miami to show him and his brother Tristan their support.
“For the people holding signs outside the jail. It’s very high up here and the smaller signs are hard to read,” he wrote in a post shared on Monday (July 27). “But, I can feel every word. Thank you.” The post was immediately hit with a community note, a feature on that platform that’s intended to add context to posts. “There was only one person outside the jail today with a sign,” the community note read.
The community note also sourced a tweet from self-proclaimed “truth seeker” Tyson Hockley, who interviewed the only person who showed up to support the Tate brothers. “They’ve been here for us, now we can be there for them,” the lone supporter said while holding a sign that read, “TATES ARE INNOCENT.”
Andrew and Tristan Tate are currently being held at the Federal Detention Center, Miami, following their arrest earlier this month by US Marshals.
The UK Crown Prosecution Service revealed that they are seeking the extradition of the two men to the United Kingdom on seven rape charges, three counts of sex trafficking, three counts of assault with bodily harm, and 19 charges of child and extreme pornography. The charges are in addition to the 21 charges filed against them in May 2025.
While spending time behind bars, Andrew Tate has continued to share posts on his X account and has complained about the conditions behind bars. “I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU). My water faucet is broken,” wrote Tate in a post shared on Sunday. “I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink. My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems. The water I am drinking is not clean; I am an American. Innocent until proven guilty. But I am forced to drink poisoned water. Where are my rights?”