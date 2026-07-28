Andrew Tate Claims Crowds Gathered Outside Jail, X Community Note Says Only One Supporter Showed Up

Far-right manosphere influencer Andrew Tate has been directly called out by X’s community notes feature after he claimed that he could hear crowds of people gathering outside the Federal Detention Center, Miami to show him and his brother Tristan their support. “For the people holding signs outside the jail. It’s very high up here and the smaller signs are hard to read,” he wrote in a post shared on Monday (July 27). “But, I can feel every word. Thank you.” The post was immediately hit with a community note, a feature on that platform that’s intended to add context to posts. “There was only one person outside the jail today with a sign,” the community note read.

The community note also sourced a tweet from self-proclaimed “truth seeker” Tyson Hockley, who interviewed the only person who showed up to support the Tate brothers. “They’ve been here for us, now we can be there for them,” the lone supporter said while holding a sign that read, “TATES ARE INNOCENT.”