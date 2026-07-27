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Andrew Tate Alleges He’s Being Forced to Drink ‘Poisoned’ Water in Miami Prison

The manosphere influencer says a broken faucet and no bottled water in FDC Miami's SHU have given him stomach problems.

Influencer Tate Brothers Return To U.S. Despite Sex Trafficking Charges In Romania
Alon Skuy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In a series of posts shared via X, far-right misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate has complained about the conditions at the Federal Detention Center, Miami, where he is currently being held alongside his brother, Tristan Tate.

“I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU). My water faucet is broken,” wrote Tate in a post shared on Sunday (July 26). “I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink. My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems. The water I am drinking is not clean; I am an American. Innocent until proven guilty. But I am forced to drink poisoned water. Where are my rights?”

In a follow-up post shared on Monday (July 27), he said that he’s now been in the special housing unit for nine days. “This is punitive housing for people who murder their cellmates,” he wrote. “No commissary, no phone calls, no yard time. The worst possible conditions the US gov provides to terrorists and psychopaths. I am an innocent until proven guilty extradition detainee. I’m wanted by a foreign state. I am an American citizen. WHY AM I HERE?”

Earlier this month, the Tate brothers were arrested in Miami by US Marshals. The UK Crown Prosecution Service revealed that they are seeking the extradition of the two men to the United Kingdom on seven rape charges, three counts of sex trafficking, three counts of assault with bodily harm, and 19 charges of child and extreme pornography. The charges are in addition to the 21 charges filed against them in May 2025.

Joseph McBride, an attorney representing the brothers, told TMZ that there will be a hearing in an effort to “exhaust all appropriate measures at this time to ensure that Andrew and Tristan are well taken care of.” McBride added, “We are gravely concerned about Andrew and Tristan's physical, spiritual, and psychological health in solitary confinement."

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