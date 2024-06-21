Philly Influencer 'Meatball' Pleads Guilty to Rioting After Livestreaming Looting

Philadelphia influencer Meatball, real name Dayjia Blackwell, has been sentenced for her role in livestreaming looting in the city last year.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, Meatball pleaded guilty to rioting with intent to commit a felony and criminal use of a communication facility. The 22-year-old gained internet fame when she was arrested in the middle of a live stream last year that followed protests in the wake of all charges being dropped against former police officer Mark Dial, who is now facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop.

Meatball, who is also a cast member on the reality series Baddies Caribbean, will avoid time behind bars. She has been sentenced to five years of probation, 150 hours of community service, and will pay a $10,000 fine.

Protests in the city of Philadelphia kicked off on Sept. 26 after Dial failed to face any charges for the fatal shooting of Irizarry. Hours after the charges were dropped, they were refiled by Municipal Court Judge Wendy L. Pew. They were reinstated the following month. On the evening after the protests, Police Commissioner John Standford said the looting had "nothing to do with the protests" and were the acts of "criminal opportunists."