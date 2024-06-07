How Roc Nation Is Helping Underprivileged Students in Philadelphia Get Into Private Schools

Roc Nation isn’t messing around when it comes to helping underprivileged kids in Philadelphia gain access to quality education.

As announced on Friday, Roc Nation is leading a campaign in the city aimed at assisting K-12 students from low-income households get an estimated $300 million in scholarships to put toward regional private schools. Starting at the top of next week, a series of special events will be held in the area aimed at informing the public on legislation widely known as PASS, i.e. the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success. Per the bill, students from qualifying households would be able to access scholarship funds.

In a statement, Dania Diaz, Roc Nation's managing director of philanthropy, said this latest effort from the company is part of a larger goal of ensuring "long-term success" for Philadelphians.

"We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers," Diaz said on Friday. "Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow."

For more in-depth info on the scheduled series of dine-and-learn events in the greater Philly area, see here.