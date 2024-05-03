An investigation is underway after a Pennsylvania police officer fatally shot a dog that was attacking a 53-year-old man.

According to Fox 29, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Union Street in the Mantua neighborhood in West Philly. Disturbing footage of the attack begins with four dogs running across the street toward a man while a police vehicle is seen parked at the corner. The person behind the camera said the dogs had just attacked another individual before setting their sights on the pedestrian.

“Bro, this fuckin’ pit just fucked somebody up, dude,” the person said while filming the attack.

The victim was seen falling to the ground while several bystanders attempted to intervene. Seconds later, an officer got out of the vehicle, pulled out his gun, and fired multiple shots at the largest dog. The canine, reportedly a Cane Corso, then collapsed to the ground while the three pit bulls ran away; their whereabouts are unknown.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and audio.