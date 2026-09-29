Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Trailer For 'The One About Matthew Perry' Docuseries: Watch Now

The 'Friends' actor tragically passed away in 2023 from ketamine use and accidental drowning. He was 54.

Netflix just unveiled the first trailer for the three-part Matthew Perry docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry.

The beloved Friends actor, who died aged 54 from ketamine use and accidental drowning, is at the center of the new series, which documents the highs of his career as well as his struggles with substance abuse and addiction. The three-part documentary promises to feature unreleased photos and videos from his family’s archives, and testimonies from his family and lifelong friends.

Directed by Emmy Award winner Mary Robertson and produced by Maxine Productions, the series will arrive on Netflix on Oct. 27.

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” Robertson said in a statement. “Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”

Watch the trailer up top.

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