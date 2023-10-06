Kai Cenat Went Crazy When Drake Referenced Him on 'For All the Dogs'

Following the release of his new album For All the Dogs, Drake called up Twitch streamer Kai Cenat while he was sharing his first reaction to the record.
Leading up to the release of the album, Cenat hosted a listening party to celebrate with his fans. The 21-year-old streamer excitedly reacted to some bars on the J. Cole collaboration "First Person Shooter." After the beat switch that comes in the second half of the track, Drizzy seemingly references Cenat. "You n***as is still takin' pictures on a dog stream / My youngins' richer than you rappers and they all stream," he raps, which Cenat expressed his disbelief to.
In the middle of his live reaction to For All the Dogs, Cenat announced to his fans that he had an urgent phone call to take. Cenat excitedly told Drake that he'll be in Toronto for the two It's All A Blur shows this weekend. "I appreciate the love, I see all the Ws dropping. That's a lot of love. I always watch the listening sessions," Drizzy told Cenat's chat.
This isn't the first time Drake has shown love to the record-breaking streamer. Earlier this year, Cenat broke Twitch's subscriber record. In a comment on an Instagram post celebrating the milestone, the rapper wrote, "@twitch motivate the kids send him 50M."
The arrival of For All the Dogs has gotten a lot of people talking. Of particular note is the Lil Yachty-assisted "Another Late Night," which features a reference to Houston Rockets star Dillon Brooks. "Shawty ran some Dillon Brooks, can't believe this n***a talkin', damn," he raps at the start of the song, which prompted some wild reactions from fans.
Then there's speculation Drake is throwing shade at Rihanna on his song "Fear of Heights." "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?" he sings on the song. "That could never be/ Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me / Better it's not me / I'm anti, I'm anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you / Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy's sister / Auntie like a family picture / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you / Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."