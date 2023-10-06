Kai Cenat Went Crazy When Drake Referenced Him on 'For All the Dogs'

This isn't the first time Drake has shown love to the record-breaking streamer. Earlier this year, Cenat broke Twitch's subscriber record. In a comment on an Instagram post celebrating the milestone, the rapper wrote, "@twitch motivate the kids send him 50M."

The arrival of For All the Dogs has gotten a lot of people talking. Of particular note is the Lil Yachty-assisted "Another Late Night," which features a reference to Houston Rockets star Dillon Brooks. "Shawty ran some Dillon Brooks, can't believe this n***a talkin', damn," he raps at the start of the song, which prompted some wild reactions from fans.

Then there's speculation Drake is throwing shade at Rihanna on his song "Fear of Heights." "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?" he sings on the song. "That could never be/ Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me / Better it's not me / I'm anti, I'm anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you / Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy's sister / Auntie like a family picture / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you / Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."