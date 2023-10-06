Kevin Durant Is Drake’s Official ‘For All the Dogs’ A&R

Drake tapped Kevin Durant to A&R his eighth solo album For All the Dogs.

The official credits for the Toronto rapper's new full-length list the Phoenix Suns superstar as his A&R. "Dialed in," Drake captioned a photo of him and Durant on his Instagram Stories after the release of For All the Dogs.

An A&R can fulfill many roles, as explored in this 2020 Pigeons & Planes feature interviewing a number of professionals. "The responsibility of an A&R (short for artist and repertoire)," Malcolm Trapp wrote in the intro, "is to be involved from start to finish—beginning with talent discovery and signing, through the creation of the music, to the marketing and promotion." One A&R, Julissa “Trophy” Bartholomew, noted, "You become a part-time manager, therapist, life coach, financial officer, and friend. Because when you take on an artist, you take on their whole life."

In addition to being the A&R on For All the Dogs, KD—who in 2021 appeared in Drake's Lil Durk-featuring video for "Laugh Now Cry Later"—received a name-drop from Drizzy on the "All the Parties" featuring Chief Keef, where he raps, "Me and KD 'bout to turn up the art."