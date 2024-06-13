Tyla on Kai Cenat 'We Friends Tho' Comment Blowing Up: 'The Thing Stretched'

Kai Cenat shot his shot at Tyla on his livestream earlier this year.
As if the moment wasn’t crushing enough, in late May, Kevin Hart roasted Cenat for getting curved by the singer, in which she said, “We friends tho.”
Now, the phrase has taken on a life of its own—and Tyla responded to the uproar on a new episode of The Breakfast Club.
“Yeah guys, the thing stretched,” she said around the 16:05 minute mark when asked about the incident. “Don’t put me on the spot, guys. I’ll only embarrass, I’m sorry.”
When asked if she and Kai joke about it, the "Water" singer said, “We don’t really talk about it,” though she did call his stream “really fun.”
Hart’s reaction to Cenat getting turned down for a date was priceless.
"I almost punched you in the fucking face. Right there, I almost punched you in the fucking face. What made you do that?!” Hart said. “Look at that dumbass smile on your face, you look like a creep. You look like you smell seats."
When Cenat defended himself and said he was “in the moment” and had butterflies, Hart said, "She gave you an out, jackass!" Hart said. "'But we friends, though.' She gave you an out! ... Nobody would've known that she had absolutely zero interest, right?"
But the veteran comedian didn’t let it go. This week, Hart returned to Cenat’s livestream with Druski and gifted the 22-year-old a “We Friends Tho” framed sign.