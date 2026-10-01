Johnny Depp Delivers His Best Scrooge in New Trailer For Ti West's 'Ebenezer'

Johnny Depp has offered a closer look at his take on a classic Charles Dickens character in the latest trailer for Ebenezer — check it out above.

Directed by Ti West — who mostly recently helmed the Mia Goth-fronted trilogy of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine for A24 — the gothic retelling is Depp's first major American film role in over five years.

The new full-length trailer sees an almost unrecognizable Depp in heavy makeup as Ebenezer Scrooge, the famous holiday hater from A Christmas Carol. The cast also includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, Ian McKellen, and Charlie Murphy.

Scheduled to hit theaters on Thanksgiving (November 13), the Paramount Pictures film is being marketed as Johnny Depp's big Hollywood comeback following a pair of heated trials involving him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.