Jodie Turner-Smith Accused of Funding Brother's Alleged Assaults in Lawsuit

British actor Jodie Turner-Smith, who most recently appeared in Tron: Ares, has been hit with a lawsuit that accuses her of helping fund her brother’s parties in which he allegedly assaulted women.

As reported by TMZ, three women only identified as Jane Does have filed a lawsuit against Jodie and her brother, Richard Smith. In the lawsuit, the anonymous women alleged that Richard hosted parties and pressured them into using illicit drugs and having sex with them.

One of the three women alleged that Richard allowed her to stay at his home in Los Angeles so long as she had sex with him. Jane Doe 1 said that she was told that the home where many of these alleged parties went down was owned by Jodie, while Jane Doe 2 said that he told her that Jodie was aware of her brother’s drug use and she partook in cocaine with him and paid for other drugs.

In the lawsuit, the women alleged that Jodie gifted Richard an Audi, which “he used to transport packages to USPS that allegedly contained narcotics transported across state lines.” Jane Doe 2 said that Richard indicated that he was “more talented than” his sister, and had repeatedly made “statements expressing hostility toward Black women and members of his family.”

Richard is being sued for sexual battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and fraud, among other allegations. Jodie, meanwhile, is being sued for property-related negligence, negligence per se, child endangerment, and aiding & abetting.