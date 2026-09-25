Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Accused of Funding Brother's Alleged Assaults in Lawsuit

Three anonymous Jane Does have accused Jodie's brother of sexual assault.

A person in an elegant peach dress poses against a pink and purple gradient background.
Variety via Getty Images

British actor Jodie Turner-Smith, who most recently appeared in Tron: Ares, has been hit with a lawsuit that accuses her of helping fund her brother’s parties in which he allegedly assaulted women.

As reported by TMZ, three women only identified as Jane Does have filed a lawsuit against Jodie and her brother, Richard Smith. In the lawsuit, the anonymous women alleged that Richard hosted parties and pressured them into using illicit drugs and having sex with them.

One of the three women alleged that Richard allowed her to stay at his home in Los Angeles so long as she had sex with him. Jane Doe 1 said that she was told that the home where many of these alleged parties went down was owned by Jodie, while Jane Doe 2 said that he told her that Jodie was aware of her brother’s drug use and she partook in cocaine with him and paid for other drugs.

In the lawsuit, the women alleged that Jodie gifted Richard an Audi, which “he used to transport packages to USPS that allegedly contained narcotics transported across state lines.” Jane Doe 2 said that Richard indicated that he was “more talented than” his sister, and had repeatedly made “statements expressing hostility toward Black women and members of his family.”

Richard is being sued for sexual battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and fraud, among other allegations. Jodie, meanwhile, is being sued for property-related negligence, negligence per se, child endangerment, and aiding & abetting.

In a statement, a representative for Jodie refuted the allegations. “This is a fictional lawsuit filed by someone who has been harassing Jodie while hiding behind the name Jane Doe,” the representative said. “The claims are not true. This is an abuse of the legal system, allowing someone to make up facts and file meritless legal documents."

Related Stories

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the Critics Choice Awards. Jackson in a tuxedo, Turner-Smith in a blue dress.
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Hasn’t Paid Child Support

The British actress, who filed for divorce from Jackson in 2023, alleges that he made the process "far more difficult than necessary."

Alex Ocho642 days ago
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson pose together on the red carpet; Jodie wears an intricate black and red gown with diamond patterns, Joshua wears a classic black tuxedo
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Weighs in on Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Good for Them'

Turner-Smith was married to Jackson for five years before filing for divorce last year.

Mark Elibert833 days ago
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Divorce 'Sucks' But Feels 'Everything Is an Opportunity and It’s a New Beginning'

The pair divorced last October and share one child, a 4-year-old daughter.

tara mahadevan845 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKanye West Joins Chris Brown and Usher for Surprise Performance in Los Angeles
2
MusicScarface Revisits 2Pac Milwaukee Incident: 'He Wanted to Fight Everybody'
3
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 6 Things We Learned From Episodes 3 and 4 of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
4
MusicJay-Z Calls Kanye West 'One of the Most Brilliant Creatives' in HBO Docuseries
5
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
6
StyleThe Return of Wu Wear: Everything to Know About Wu-Tang Clan's Clothing Brand

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App