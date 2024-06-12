Gayle King Says Oprah Isn’t Mad at Her for Sharing That ‘Stuff’ Was ‘Coming Out of Both Ends’ After Stomach Bug

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are still tight despite the latter going overboard with the details about her longtime friend's health on CBS Mornings.

On Tuesday (June 11), King was on-air to introduce one of Winfrey's new favorite authors, David Wroblewski, and shared that Winfrey was disappointed not to be present due to having a stomach virus. The health issue apparently caused Winfrey to have "stuff" that was "coming out of both ends," which shocked viewers that King would be so revealing–although she claimed not wanting to "get too graphic."

But in an Instagram video posted on the same day, Winfrey held a virtual chat with King, who confirmed that she "never said" her friend was hospitalized.

"I did say that you had a stomach something, was coming out of both sides, which it was," said King.

"I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated," responded Winfrey. "I had a dry mouth, and I couldn’t keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that’s just it."

She added, "I’m not 100 [percent], I’m on my way to 100."