Dan Levy Calls Out Shane Gillis ‘SNL’ Joke about How Women Dress at the Gym: ‘They Are Not Objects'

Dan Levy has called out Shane Gillis after he made a misogynistic comment about women dressing like “whores” at the gym during his most recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

“Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores,” said the Schitt’s Creek co-creator and lead star. “It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there. By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off. But I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it. Because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a crime.”

Levy, who has garnered over one million likes on the video since it was shared on Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 11), stressed that “men need to be defending women more,” instead of making degrading comments about what they wear.

“This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue,” he continued. “Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects, and treat them as objects. They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, okay? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but fuck.”