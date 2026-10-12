Pop Culture

Dan Levy Calls Out Shane Gillis ‘SNL’ Joke about How Women Dress at the Gym: ‘They Are Not Objects'

Dan Levy took issue with a joke in which Gillis said women dress like "whores" at the gym.

Dan Levy and Shane Gillis are pictured side by side. Dan Levy, left, wears a black suit with a floral lapel, while Shane Gillis, right, wears a black t-shirt and smiles.
Gilbert Flores and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images

Dan Levy has called out Shane Gillis after he made a misogynistic comment about women dressing like “whores” at the gym during his most recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

“Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores,” said the Schitt’s Creek co-creator and lead star. “It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there. By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off. But I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it. Because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a crime.”

Levy, who has garnered over one million likes on the video since it was shared on Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 11), stressed that “men need to be defending women more,” instead of making degrading comments about what they wear.

“This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue,” he continued. “Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects, and treat them as objects. They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, okay? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but fuck.”

On Saturday (Oct. 10), Gillis hosted SNL for the third time, joined by musical guest Rosalía. In the monologue, the comedian—who was hired by the show in 2019 only to be fired before appearing in a single episode due to his use of Asian ethnic slurs—spoke about his efforts to lose weight.

“Going to the public gym as a fat guy, especially in New York, is a nightmare, dude,” he said, as seen in the video below. “It’s just the hottest gay guys you’ve ever seen. They’re jacked, and they look at me like, ‘Yeah, right. I know, dude.’ Also, I haven’t been to the gym in so long. I didn’t know women just dressed like whores now… Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe… Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts…. The wrinkles go, like, around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole.”

After telling the joke, he also remarked that “you’re not allowed to look,” and said that he’s probably “in the background of, like, ten TikToks” trying not to look at women.

During the opening monologue, he also referred to Joe Rogan as “my friend,” which was met with silence from the audience. Gillis, who loves to hold his microphone close to his chest and oafishly shrug a lot, also accidentally said “fuck” during the broadcast, although it was later edited out of the episode on streaming services and during the West Coast broadcast.

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