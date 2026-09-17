Watch the Action-Packed New Campaign Trailer for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4'

The latest trailer for the fourth entry in the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise is here, offering a closer look at what fans of the series can expect from the single-player campaign.

Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on October 23, Microsoft’s XBOX revealed a trailer for the campaign at Tokyo Game Show. The game promises another globe-trotting adventure, with locations including New York City, Mumbai, and the Korean Peninsula, while players will take on the role of series regular Captain John price and newcomer Private Park Hyun Jun.

It also shows that Mads Mikkelsen will star as the main villain in the game, which will be available in early access on October 16 to anyone who digitally pre-orders the game. As always, the game will be available on a variety of platforms, including XBOX Series consoles, Windows PC, PlayStation 5 consoles, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Watch the new trailer up top.