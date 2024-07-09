Whoever decided to greenlight a podcast co-hosted by Tokyo Toni couldn’t have possibly imagined how chaotic the first episode would be.
The 52-year-old media personality, mother to 36-year-old Blac Chyna, launched her Aunt-Tea show on Sunday along with her co-hosts Karlissa Saffold, also known as Blueface’s mother, and Tia Kemp, who shares a child with Rick Ross.
Before The Game, 44, could even set foot on the set, Tokyo Toni revealed the rapper had slept with her daughter.
“This Black-ass n***a that’s about to come out done fucked my daughter. I want to hear about it,” said Toni in the episode. “Bring out The Game with the good big dick.”
“I heard you talking about me,” said the rapper once he took his seat. “I love staying on your mind.”
“You give me vibes,” said Kemp further into the episode. “You done had the daughter now you’re trying to get at the momma. That shit ain’t right, you ain’t got it like that. Respect these aunties over here, nephew.”
“I ain't never told nobody mama this about they kid in my life, but today gon’ be the night,” The Game told Tokyo. “Your daughter ain’t no slouch down there. She get it in.”
He clarified that he’s talking about a “two-hand twist.”
“Me too,” Tokyo said seductively as she parted her legs in his direction.
“Put your pussy up,” said Saffold.
Elsewhere in the episode, co-host Tia Kemp gave the rapper a lap dance. "[Ross] might get mad, but hey dog," said Kemp as she climbed on top of The Game, who is feuding with Ross.
"Hey, you know what's crazy? You know what's so attractive about you?" asked The Game. "It's just your attitude."
You can watch the first episode of the Aunt-Tea podcast at the Zeus Network's official website.