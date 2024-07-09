Whoever decided to greenlight a podcast co-hosted by Tokyo Toni couldn’t have possibly imagined how chaotic the first episode would be.

The 52-year-old media personality, mother to 36-year-old Blac Chyna, launched her Aunt-Tea show on Sunday along with her co-hosts Karlissa Saffold, also known as Blueface’s mother, and Tia Kemp, who shares a child with Rick Ross.

Before The Game, 44, could even set foot on the set, Tokyo Toni revealed the rapper had slept with her daughter.

“This Black-ass n***a that’s about to come out done fucked my daughter. I want to hear about it,” said Toni in the episode. “Bring out The Game with the good big dick.”