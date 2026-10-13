Pop Culture

Selma Blair’s Attorneys Say Plane Incident Was Result of Missed Medication and Head Injury

The actress's defense lawyer told the court Blair had missed several doses of her medication prior to her arrest on Sunday.

Selma Blair and her attorney in a suit and glasses stand in a courtroom setting, with police officers in the background.
Barry Williams / New York Daily News via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Selma Blair’s attorneys argued that the alleged in-flight attacks stemmed from a medical emergency, not intentional violence.
  • Her lawyers said Blair had missed medication doses, worked long hours on set, and hit her head after falling aboard the plane.
  • Blair pleaded not guilty to two second-degree assault charges, posted bail, and will return to court on Jan. 19, 2027.

Selma Blair's defense attorney is pushing back on the idea that the actress meant to hurt anyone aboard a flight.

During her court appearance on Monday (Oct. 12), Blair’s attorneys said that what happened was a medical emergency rather than an assault.

According to her attorneys, Shawn Barnes and Joshua Reitzas per Page Six, Blair had missed several doses of her medication, had spent extensive hours on a filming set before boarding, and fell and hit her head while on the plane.

"We do not believe, your honor, that this an intentional assault," Barnes told the court, as seen in a video shared by NBC New York, noting that she is a 54-year-single mother with “significant health issues.”

"Miss Blair did not get on that plane intending for any of this, your honor. Again, this was a medical emergency," he continued, adding that his client is a flight risk and that this is Blair’s first “contact” with the criminal justice system.

Much of the argument centered on who Blair is away from the incident, with her attorney describing the episode as an outlier in her life rather than a pattern.

"The violence that we've talked about—this is not who she is,” said Reitzas. “This is not what she represents. It is a sole incident. It is not something that she's ever demonstrated, ever," he said. “The idea that she could be categorized as somebody [who is] violent, or could be repeating this as somebody from the community? This is somebody who we should be looking up to.”

According to TMZ, Selma Blair was arrested on Sunday night (Oct. 11) after allegedly punching a flight attendant and biting another during a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York while attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight. She was reportedly restrained by flight crew until the plane could land at John F. Kennedy Airport.

After the plane’s landing, Blair was accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer in the head while she was being transported to a hospital. Blair later allegedly attacked a nurse.

Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. A judge set bail at $20,000 cash or a $60,000 bond, and she was released Monday night. The judge also issued an order of protection for the nurse she allegedly assaulted.

Blair's next court appearance is scheduled for January 19, 2027.

Related Stories

Bryan Cranston and RJ Mitte smiling at an event. Cranston is wearing a plaid shirt and jacket, Mitte in a purple shirt and dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Pays Tribute to His Late 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte: 'I'll Miss You, Son'

Mitte played the son of Cranston's iconic character, Walter White, on the acclaimed AMC series.

Joe Price18 hours ago
Selma Blair at Variety Power of Women LA 2026 Presented by Lifetime held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 23, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Attendant While Attempting to Open Plane Door

A rep for the actress claimed that Blair was suffering a medical emergency during the Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Druski with a beard and blonde-tipped hair, wearing a jacket with "N.Y." on it, stands smiling in front of a "Culture Creators" sign.
Pop Culture

Druski Reportedly Set to Make History as 'Saturday Night Live' Host in November

For now, no official announcement has been made, but the source of the news is a reliable one.

Trace William Cowen19 hours ago

Trending

1
Music50 Cent Says J. Cole Sitting Out the Kendrick-Drake War Cost Him More Than Anyone
2
LifeSix North Carolina Cops Face Firing Over Alleged Racist Group Chat: 'Sound Like a Clan Rally'
3
StyleThe Best Dressed Female K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
4
Pop CultureComedian LongBeachGriffy Gives Update After He Broke His Face Jumping Off an RV While on Mushrooms
5
Pop Culture‘Hood Warfare 2,’ Explained: What to Know About the Controversial Indie Game
6
SportsThe 50 Best NBA Players Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App