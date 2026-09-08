Selma Blair

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Selma Blair at Variety Power of Women LA 2026 Presented by Lifetime held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 23, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Attendant While Attempting to Open Plane Door

A rep for the actress claimed that Blair was suffering a medical emergency during the Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 hours ago

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