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Pop Culture
Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Attendant While Attempting to Open Plane Door
A rep for the actress claimed that Blair was suffering a medical emergency during the Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.
Jaelani Turner-Williams6 hours ago