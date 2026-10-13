Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Pays Tribute to His Late 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte: 'I'll Miss You, Son'

Mitte played the son of Cranston's iconic character, Walter White, on the acclaimed AMC series.

Bryan Cranston and RJ Mitte smiling at an event. Cranston is wearing a plaid shirt and jacket, Mitte in a purple shirt and dark jacket.
Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images

Following the news of RJ Mitte’s death at the age of 34, Bryan Cranston has paid tribute to his late Breaking Bad co-star in a touching post shared on Instagram.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” he wrote alongside a picture of them together. “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never—ever—allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

Cranston wrote that Mitte always listened to the advice he and his onscreen wife Anna Gunn, who portrayed Skyler White, offered him, but since he was a teenager he often ignored the advice “in order to learn the hard way.”

“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2027, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor,” Cranston continued. “He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life.”

As TMZ reported on Monday (Oct. 12), Mitte, full name Roy Frank ‘RJ’ Mitte III, died by suicide in Brownsville, Texas. His death was later confirmed by his representatives.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago—figuring out when we could meet for lunch,” wrote Cranston. “I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son. I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope.”

Dean Norris, who starred opposite Mitte as Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, also paid tribute in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ,” wrote Norris. “I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking. I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the beloved series, said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he was “at a loss” after learning of Mitte’s death..

“I am heartbroken over this news,” Paul said. “RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Mitte portrayed Walter White Jr. on all five seasons of Breaking Bad. He used the high-profile nature of the show to bring more awareness to Cerebral Palsy, and later became an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. In the U.S. and Canada, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you are elsewhere, contact your local emergency services or crisis hotline.

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