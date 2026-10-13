Bryan Cranston Pays Tribute to His Late 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte: 'I'll Miss You, Son'

Following the news of RJ Mitte’s death at the age of 34, Bryan Cranston has paid tribute to his late Breaking Bad co-star in a touching post shared on Instagram. “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” he wrote alongside a picture of them together. “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never—ever—allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.” Cranston wrote that Mitte always listened to the advice he and his onscreen wife Anna Gunn, who portrayed Skyler White, offered him, but since he was a teenager he often ignored the advice “in order to learn the hard way.” “That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2027, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor,” Cranston continued. “He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life.” As TMZ reported on Monday (Oct. 12), Mitte, full name Roy Frank ‘RJ’ Mitte III, died by suicide in Brownsville, Texas. His death was later confirmed by his representatives.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago—figuring out when we could meet for lunch,” wrote Cranston. “I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son. I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope.”

Dean Norris, who starred opposite Mitte as Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, also paid tribute in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter. “Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ,” wrote Norris. “I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking. I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”