Selena Gomez Says Boyfriend Benny Blanco Is 'Not Going Anywhere’ Despite Fans’ ‘Hurtful’ Comments

Selena Gomez won’t let anyone come between her and boyfriend Benny Blanco—including her own fans.
For Time Magazine’s May cover story, the 31-year-old singer and actress discussed her grounded lifestyle despite her fame, and the importance of genuine connections, including her relationship with Blanco, 36.
The Only Murders in the Building star told the publication that her relationship with the music producer, which began last December, happened unexpectedly. Initially, Gomez saw him as just a friend and even asked him to set her up with someone else before she realized that she liked him.
“It just happens when you least expect it,” she told Time’s Lucy Feldman.
Elsewhere in the interview, Feldman asked Gomez about Blanco recently telling Howard Stern that he wants to marry and have kids with her. She laughed it off, saying, “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”
However, she still has a sense of discernment and caution considering how the public has been able to scrutinize her relationships.
“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life,” Gomez said. “But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”
Earlier this month, Gomez’s Spanish-language musical crime-comedy film Emilia Pérez received an 11-minute standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
She also revealed at the Disney Upfronts that the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place series, a reboot of her hit 2007 Disney Channel series, will arrive on the network later this year before moving to Disney+.