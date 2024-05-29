Selena Gomez Says Boyfriend Benny Blanco Is 'Not Going Anywhere’ Despite Fans’ ‘Hurtful’ Comments

Selena Gomez won’t let anyone come between her and boyfriend Benny Blanco—including her own fans.

For Time Magazine’s May cover story, the 31-year-old singer and actress discussed her grounded lifestyle despite her fame, and the importance of genuine connections, including her relationship with Blanco, 36.

The Only Murders in the Building star told the publication that her relationship with the music producer, which began last December, happened unexpectedly. Initially, Gomez saw him as just a friend and even asked him to set her up with someone else before she realized that she liked him.