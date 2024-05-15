Benny Blanco Suggests He Could See Himself Marrying Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is getting serious about his relationship with Selena Gomez.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the producer and songwriter, 36, opened up about his relationship with Gomez, 31. "When we went out on our first date, I didn't even know it was a date," said Blanco. "She was like, 'Hey you want to hang out?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' We go and we hang out, and I remember we were talking—and she's such a forward person—she's the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest. I remember sitting there and she's like, 'Well, I would have worn something different for this date.' And I was like, 'What? We're on a date?'"

Before he knew it, the two were hanging out almost every day. The two have been dating since at least July last year, and he described her as "like my best friend."

"When will you purpose? You should make the announce now," said Stern, to which Blanco laughed. "When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?" Blanco replied, "When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this." Stern asked him if he was considering a ring for their upcoming one-year anniversary, and Blanco laughed. "It's right around her birthday, I got some really good stuff [planned]," he added.

"You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage," said Stern.

"You and me both," said Blanco, to which Stern asked if he's already got a ring. "I don't have anything, what do you mean? I got no shoes on. I got to get my act together."