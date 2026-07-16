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Clavicular Responds to AOC After She Raises Concerns About Young Men and Looksmaxxing

The controversial streamer pushes back after the congresswoman questions the messages young men may be absorbing online.

Split image: Left shows Clavicular in a blue shirt with curly hair; right shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a dark blazer, speaking.
Images via Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Clavicular is responding to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she was asked to weigh in on the controversial streamer and the growing debate around looksmaxxing.

On Tuesday (July 15), the 20-year-old looksmaxxing streamer pushed back on a characterization of looksmaxxing the Congresswoman made while speaking to a TMZ photographer.

"Why do people act like you automatically reject the importance of charisma/personality when becoming a looksmaxer,” he wrote on X. “Its always been about being as well rounded as possible and maxing every stat.”

AOC was approached by a TMZ DC correspondent on Capitol Hill on Monday (July 14) and was asked about Clavicular and the broader looksmaxxing trend.

“I think to me it's less about him himself as a person I think it's about what leads young men to go down these kinds of rabbit holes,” she explained in the video linked here. “I think as a woman, when we've been teenagers, we're constantly being told that our bodies are not good enough and that you’re either ‘too big,’ or ‘too small,’ or ‘too tall.’ Everyone's trying to nip this and tuck that, and it's all because of the messages that we're told about our worth.”

The 36-year-old congresswoman also said she worries that similar pressures could affect young men.

“I think that it's bad enough that women get that, and I don't want to see that extended to young men either because at the end of the day ... there's always going to be something. We really need role models of people who love themselves,” she added.

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