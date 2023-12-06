Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seen Together Again Shopping in L.A.

In October, it was confirmed that Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the motive behind their separation.

Shortly after, Nyong’o announced her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela through a message shared on her social media.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ … I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true…”