Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seen Together Again Shopping in L.A.

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson seem to be spending more time together.
Photos of the two actors were published by TMZ, showing them on a grocery run at an Erewhon in Los Angeles on Monday. Per the publication, the pair seemingly made an attempt to conceal the fact they were shopping together, as Nyong’o tried to duck away from the paparazzi’s cameras.
The two wound up entering the store at different times. The Dawson’s Creek actor walked in first, with the Black Panther star trailing behind minutes later.
Although the two were also spotted at Janelle Monáe’s L.A. concert in October, TMZ reports that they did not engage in any PDA. The rumored couple have not spoken on their relationship, but the timing of their hangouts have been curious to some.
In October, it was confirmed that Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the motive behind their separation.
Shortly after, Nyong’o announced her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela through a message shared on her social media.
“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ … I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true…”