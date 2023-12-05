Tyra Banks Celebrates Turning 50 With Empowering Birthday Post: 'You Don't Have to Stay Stuck'

Banks continued by suggesting our culture view aging as being a blessing.

“So many fear getting older. That’s understandable," she shared. "Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. But I gotta say, my mind is fiercer than ever. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, 'I get to be that age.' A Blessing."

The America's Next Top Model judge concluded her post by expressing her hope that her younger followers get to see 50 before reminding them that they "don't have to stay stuck."

"If you’re younger than me, I hope you get to reach my age and beyond," Banks said. "Because it feels damn good."

She added, “You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up. Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks, and couture thing, and more, but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!”

Check out Tyra honoring her 50th birthday in the Instagram post above.