Angelina Jolie Says She Doesn’t Maintain a Social Life, Calls Her 6 Children ‘Close Friends’

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after a 12-year relationship, with their divorce being finalized in 2019. The actress filed a countersuit against Pitt during litigation related to a winery they once owned together. In the suit, Jolie accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and their children during a flight in 2016.

"We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing,” Jolie told Vogue in an interview published in September. "I was 26 when I became a mother,” said Jolie. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

Jolie’s last film credits include Marvel’s Eternals, and Those Who Wish Me Dead, both released in 2021. Among her first roles since her brief hiatus are opera singer Maria Callas in Maria and the title role for a third Maleficent film.