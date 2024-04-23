Ye Recounts Moments After Alleged Bianca Censori Assault, Says He 'Tucked' Man In: ‘He Had to Go to Bed Early’

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the statement from Ye's rep read. “The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

On Saturday, TMZ reported that an eyewitness source disputed the claim that Censori was assaulted. The source claims that Mark or Jonnie Houston, identical twins and prominent restaurateurs in the LA scene, accidentally bumped into her in a busy lobby, and that Ye allegedly followed the man outside and punched the wrong twin in the face.

Ye sat down with Justin LaBoy for his new podcast The Download and admitted that he did punch an individual that night.

“My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chaeteau [Marmont] and then this guy...just grabbed my wife,” Ye said at the 1:20 mark of the video above.

“I didn’t see it directly, and she started explaining to me what happened. So then I walked over and found him and then I’m talking to different security, not just the security that be with me, but other security like, ‘Okay, let’s get this guy just escorted out or something.’”

Ye continued, “And then I talked to the guy and I say, ‘Yo, I need you to just— you need to leave right now’ and he’s like ‘Oh, it’s okay, it’s okay.’ It’s like, no, it’s not okay, it wasn’t okay. Then he saw it wasn’t okay, had to go to bed early, tucked this n***a in.”

“He had to go to bed early,” Ye added with a laugh.

The alleged battery incident is being investigated by the LAPD with TMZ adding that police plan on reaching out to Ye and other witnesses for their side of the story.