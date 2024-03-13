Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Seen Standing Side-By-Side at Kanye's Latest 'Vultures' Listening Event

Per Page Six, those close to the situation said that the two women have an "amicable relationship," as Kim and Ye continue to co-parent their three kids. In January, it was reported that an insider claimed Kim "hates" Bianca, who worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer before hooking up with him following his highly publicized divorce.

Last month, the British tabloid The Daily Mail reported that Kim expressed concerns over Bianca's embrace of racy outfits, which included one where her butt cheeks were on full display, as well as an underwear-free look during Paris Fashion Week. "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," a source told the tabloid. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

In a recent interview with TMZ, Ye's longtime friend Justin LaBoy indicated that the Vultures artist is very happy with Bianca. "I've been around Ye for years now, this is the happiest he's been, and she's extremely happy," he told the outlet. "I think they're gonna have a bunch of babies."