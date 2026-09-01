Pop Culture

The Kid Mero on Laura Loomer’s Racist Rant: ‘Never Got Punched in the Face and She Needs to Be’

The comedian responded to the right-wing activist calling several prominent Black female politicians "ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black b*tches."

Split image. Left: The Kid Mero in a baseball jersey and cap. Right: Right-wing activist Laura Loomer with long red hair and a black top against a blue background.
Images via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jaguar; Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Kid Mero is not mincing words in response to Laura Loomer’s racist tirade against Black female politicians.

On Monday’s (Aug. 31) episode of his Hot 97 morning show, Mornings with Mero, the comedian offered his take on the right-wing activist after she recently targeted Florida State Representative Angie Nixon, United States Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, former Representative Cori Bush, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In a post shared to her X account on August 28, Loomer referred to the aforementioned officials and jurists as “ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black BITCHES who are completely unfit for the power they hold.”

“She's a political activist in the same way that I am an NBA player because I sit next to Carmelo Anthony sometimes. She's trash, bro,” Mero said near the 44-minute mark in the video linked above.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Mero added, “You can tell shorty never got punched in the face, right? And she needs to be.”

Mero’s co-host Miabelle also weighed in, saying, “You can tell she's not intelligent enough to use her words or her brain to really have a [counter] to whatever is being said. Instead, you lead to stereotypes of what black women look and sound like. Girl, shut the hell up. Ain't nobody worried about you.”

She continued, “That's what people always lean towards when they don't know what else to say. We're clearly too great, too beautiful, too intelligent, too ‘all of it’ to have an interaction with you. So, you got to lean towards the ‘ghetto,’ the ‘this,’ the ‘that.’ Girl, please.”

Mero added, “You look like Adam Driver ate some shrimp when he was allergic. You look crazy. You look like Jigsaw on a tricycle … But why are you trying to look as black as possible? Exactly. Why are you injecting random foreign substances into your lips? Because you don't have lips. You have a beak, lady, cuz you're a bird.”

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