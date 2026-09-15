John Mulaney Pokes Fun at DJ Khaled’s Past Oral Sex Comment: ‘Real Men Don’t Go Down on Their Wives'

John Mulaney brought DJ Khaled and his well-documented aversion to performing oral sex into his Emmys bit.

The comedian and Saturday Night Live alum took the stage on Monday (Sept. 14) to present the award for Lead Actor in Drama. He introduced the award with some satire about macho masculinity, joking that the category was “for the guys” and for “men being men.”

This led into his DJ Khaled joke, which was partly censored on-air.

“I believe it was DJ Khaled who said, ‘Real men don’t go down on their wives,’” Mulaney joked. ”These nominees know that that is B.S. They know there's often less pressure on them if they do that first.”

Mulaney is referring to Khaled’s past comments about refusing to perform oral sex on his wife, as once heard in a 2014 interview with The Breakfast Club.