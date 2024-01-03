Jimmy Kimmel is responding to assertions made by Aaron Rodgers surrounding an alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
As seen in recent headlines, a court order from a federal judge will soon reveal the names of more than 150 individuals associated with the late sex offender, per Complex’s Trace William Cowen.
On Tuesday, Rodgers made an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about how Super Bowl 58 might be rigged based on the colors of the game’s logo—red and purple—which are used by the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.
Co-host AJ Hawk then pivoted the conversation, asking if it had anything to do with the soon-to-be-released Epstein list.
“That’s supposed to be coming out soon … A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that it doesn’t happen,” said Rodgers on the show. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”
The TV personality did not take kindly to the Jets quarterback and responded to him on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.”
To make matters even more uncomfortable, Kimmel is an employee at ABC, where he hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live. The network, along with ESPN, is owned by the Walt Disney Company.