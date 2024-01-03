On Tuesday, Rodgers made an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about how Super Bowl 58 might be rigged based on the colors of the game’s logo—red and purple—which are used by the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Co-host AJ Hawk then pivoted the conversation, asking if it had anything to do with the soon-to-be-released Epstein list.

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon … A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that it doesn’t happen,” said Rodgers on the show. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”