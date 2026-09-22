Channing Tatum Shuts Down Burner Account Theory: 'I Only Have One IG Account'

An OSINT search suggested the profile began as a Tatum fan page before going private and reducing its followers to the actor alone; the account later went dark.

The account drew attention for comments about Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles and other celebrities, while Tatum questioned why he would publicly follow a burner he wanted to hide.

Channing Tatum denied running the alleged burner account @bidness_nonya, writing, “I only have one IG account @channingtatum.”

Channing Tatum wants you to know he doesn’t have a secret Instagram account. Over the weekend, pop culture sleuthers uncovered an Instagram account with the handle bidness_nonya that made inflammatory comments about different celebrities. Social media users reported that the account’s only follower was Tatum, and believed that he may have been managing the account. The 46-year-old Step Up actor denied the claim on Monday (Sept. 21) by issuing a statement to his official Instagram account.

“Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what l'm doing with my free time. Fuckin hilarious,” he wrote. “Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on.But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account ©channingtatum" The burner account in question made harsh comments about celebrities such Tatum’s ex Zoë Kravitz and her reported fiancé Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift. It left a comment reading "Just here for the hate" on a DeuxMoi post about Kravitz and Styles, according to Just Jared. The story snowballed across the weekend of September 19 to 21, trending on X and on Reddit boards including r/Fauxmoi and r/popculturechat. Tatum reportedly unfollowed the account, the account unfollowed him back, and the profile then went dark.