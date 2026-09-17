Watch the New ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Trailer f/ Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson

Amazon MGM Studios just debuted the new trailer for the R-rated action-comedy How to Rob a Bank, starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, and Pete Davidson.

Directed by David Leitch, the stunt performer-turned-filmmaker who made his directorial debut with John Wick, the movie follows a group of bank robbers who utilize social media to document a series of heists. The new action-packed trailer is set to Angine de Poitrine’s “Zugzegk,” and features the crew pulling off heists and going viral on social media for their detailed videos and streams documenting the whole thing.

The cast is rounded out by Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, John C. Reilly, Christian Slater, and Tati Gabrielle. The movie is Leitch’s follow-up to 2024’s The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starring action-comedy series. The filmmaker is keeping himself incredibly busy, though, and is currently filming his next movie, Jason Statham Stole My Bike, which stars Jason Statham as himself alongside Hannah Waddingham.

How to Rob a Bank hits theaters on November 13. Watch the trailer above.