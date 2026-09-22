The feds don’t want to see OG 3Three go free. Rapper OG 3Three seemed like he caught a break Friday (Sept. 18) when he was granted a $200,000 bond, which should have allowed him to be released from a federal lockup following his arrest in connection with a shooting in Houston last April — an incident that also involved NBA Ben10 and AllStar JR. However, immediately after the judge’s decision, prosecutors asked for it to be stayed, and for the rapper to remain behind bars until the decision could be reviewed by a different judge. OG 3Three (real name Roderick Jean-Pierre Jr.) had appeared before a magistrate judge — a type of judge who, among other duties, often handles the early stages of a criminal case, before the primary judge takes over. Prosecutors wanted the main judge handling the case to review the decision. That primary judge, Drew B. Tipton, agreed. He stayed OG 3Three’s release, and set a hearing for Wednesday (Sept. 23), where both sides will be able to make their cases in front of him directly. Federal prosecutors argue that OG 3Three is both a danger to the community and a flight risk. They allege that he “aided and abetted” a robbery of AllStar JR, which escalated into a gun battle that ended with NBA Ben10 paralyzed.

To argue that OG 3Three is a risk of flight, prosecutors mentioned previous arrests, including for possession of marijuana and “evading arrest in a motor vehicle.” In addition, they said that he has violated bond conditions in the past regarding drug testing and reporting to pretrial services. Prosecutors also said that the rapper’s behavior during the April incident, an alleged attempted robbery of AllStar JR at Confessions Restaurant in Houston that ended in a shooting, demonstrates that he is a danger to the community. “The video shows Jean-Pierre brandish a firearm at the beginning of the altercation,” the argument from prosecutors read. “It further shows Jean-Pierre’s mother attempting to keep him away from the altercation, but Jean-Pierre demonstrates his desire to partake in the robbery. The video clearly demonstrates Jean-Pierre assaulting [AllStar JR].” OG 3Three’s lawyer, Cordt Akers, shared a statement with Complex defending his client. “Mr. Jean-Pierre isn’t a danger to anyone, especially to the supposed ‘victim’ who is currently in federal lockup with state warrants for a shooting rampage,” he said via email.

Akers claimed in an earlier letter to the judge that while his client was present for the robbery, he did not participate. The attorney also said that during a post-robbery fight between JR and NBA Ben10, OG 3Three threw four punches and then left. He went on to claim that the rapper was not present for AllStar JR allegedly shooting NBA Ben10, who, per Texas court documents, was paralyzed as a result.