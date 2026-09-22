Pop Culture

Clavicular Charged With Rape and Drugging

The looksmaxxing influencer is facing a case in Massachusetts tied to an alleged 2025 assault.

Clavicular is seen outside 424 during Day One of Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Looksmaxxing streamer Clavicular is facing serious criminal charges, including rape.

On Monday (Sept. 21), The Bulwark reported that the influencer, real name Braden Peters, had been charged with one count each of rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor in a Massachusetts district court earlier this month. Complex has confirmed the charges by viewing court records.

The charges stem from an incident in May, 2025. While the victim’s name does not appear in court records due to Massachusetts laws, the details correspond to the alleged events described in a lawsuit filed against Clavicular earlier this year.

In that suit, influencer Aleksandra “Alorah Ziva” Vasilevna Mendoza accused Clavicular of promising to help advance her career, but instead taking advantage of her, having sex with her while she was under 18, and injecting her face with drugs.

Mendoza alleges she first met the controversial streamer, real name Braden Peters, when she was 16 and that he paid her $1,000 in May 2025 to film videos, presenting her as a potential face of "looksmaxxing."

Mendoza claims Peters later sent her an Uber to take her to his parents' home in Cape Cod, where she went hoping to build her online presence.

She says "excessive amounts of alcohol" were served, leading to her becoming inebriated. She also says Peters had sex with her when she was unable to give consent and that she woke up to him having sex with her again without her consent.

A rep for Clavicular gave TMZ what they said was a timeline of events:She filed a lawsuit and doesn’t include sexual assault as a count. She then amends it and adds it a couple of months later. She and her lawyer then go to police.”

Sources close to the streamer told the outlet that Clavicular “will be fighting this till the end.”

In a statement shared with TMZ at the time of Mendoza’s original suit, Clavicular's attorney, Steve Kramer, responded, “We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven. Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time.”

Complex has reached out to a representative for Clavicular, who did not immediately respond. He is due back in court on October 14 to be arraigned.

The influencer himself responded to news of the charges on Monday night via X. “Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil,” he wrote.

Related Stories

Clavicular takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a dark shirt, with sunglasses on their head, holding a smartphone, in a dimly lit room.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Sued by Teenage Influencer Over Alleged Battery and Fraud

Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza claims the controversial streamer promised to promote her career in 2025.

Alex Ocho146 days ago
Clavicular in a white hat and shirt poses with girlfriend Lily Snyder in sunglasses on a boat, with the ocean and yachts in the background.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Ends Relationship With Lily Snyder Live on Stream

Snyder was brought to tears and pleaded with 20-year-old looksmaxxer not to leave.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Clavicular.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Claims Self-Defense After Alleged Livestream Vehicular Assault

The controversial streamer appeared to run over an individual who was jumping on the front of his Tesla Cybertruck.

Will Lavin271 days ago

Trending

1
MusicMilli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife
2
Pop CultureBonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends
3
StyleBella Hadid, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian: Here's Who Law Roach Has Styled
4
Pop CultureNotorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’
5
SportsSteven Adams Has Hilarious Theory About What ‘GTA 6’ Will Do to the NBA in November
6
BetsAJ Brown Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots WR Return?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App