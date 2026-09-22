Clavicular Charged With Rape and Drugging

Looksmaxxing streamer Clavicular is facing serious criminal charges, including rape.

On Monday (Sept. 21), The Bulwark reported that the influencer, real name Braden Peters, had been charged with one count each of rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor in a Massachusetts district court earlier this month. Complex has confirmed the charges by viewing court records.

The charges stem from an incident in May, 2025. While the victim’s name does not appear in court records due to Massachusetts laws, the details correspond to the alleged events described in a lawsuit filed against Clavicular earlier this year.

In that suit, influencer Aleksandra “Alorah Ziva” Vasilevna Mendoza accused Clavicular of promising to help advance her career, but instead taking advantage of her, having sex with her while she was under 18, and injecting her face with drugs.

Mendoza alleges she first met the controversial streamer, real name Braden Peters, when she was 16 and that he paid her $1,000 in May 2025 to film videos, presenting her as a potential face of "looksmaxxing."

Mendoza claims Peters later sent her an Uber to take her to his parents' home in Cape Cod, where she went hoping to build her online presence.

She says "excessive amounts of alcohol" were served, leading to her becoming inebriated. She also says Peters had sex with her when she was unable to give consent and that she woke up to him having sex with her again without her consent.

A rep for Clavicular gave TMZ what they said was a timeline of events: “She filed a lawsuit and doesn’t include sexual assault as a count. She then amends it and adds it a couple of months later. She and her lawyer then go to police.”

Sources close to the streamer told the outlet that Clavicular “will be fighting this till the end.”

In a statement shared with TMZ at the time of Mendoza’s original suit, Clavicular's attorney, Steve Kramer, responded, “We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven. Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time.”

Complex has reached out to a representative for Clavicular, who did not immediately respond. He is due back in court on October 14 to be arraigned.

The influencer himself responded to news of the charges on Monday night via X. “Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil,” he wrote.

