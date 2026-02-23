Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Says She’s Pregnant After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men

"I've been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue said.

Bonnie Blue
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bonnie Blue says she’s pregnant after having sex with approximately 400 men, TMZ reports.

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” she said in a YouTube video. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.” Because of those symptoms, she decided to take a home pregnancy test, admitting she was “a little bit nervous.”

Minutes later, Blue returned to the camera to show the result. “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said. Blue later scheduled a scan and said an ultrasound technician confirmed the pregnancy. Reacting during the appointment, she asked, “Oh, is that the baby?” before adding, “That’s actually crazy.”

Blue’s announcement comes weeks after she made headlines for having unprotected sex with roughly 400 men during a filmed event. A press release from her team at the time claimed the previous record was allegedly 65 men, achieved in 2004. When asked afterward how she would handle a possible pregnancy, Blue said, “That’s a problem for another day,” adding she would “of course” inform participants and have a conversation with them if she became pregnant.

“Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day. It was important for me to remember more than just their penis size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details,” Blue said. She also stated that while participants underwent STD testing beforehand, she planned to test herself later. “No extra precautions were taken other than the standard shit—shave & shower,” she said, adding she felt “great” afterward. “This is the most hydrated I’ve ever felt and I’ll put it down to the amount of fluids that were left inside me.”

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