Bonnie Blue Says She’s Pregnant After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men

Bonnie Blue says she’s pregnant after having sex with approximately 400 men, TMZ reports.

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” she said in a YouTube video. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.” Because of those symptoms, she decided to take a home pregnancy test, admitting she was “a little bit nervous.”

Minutes later, Blue returned to the camera to show the result. “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said. Blue later scheduled a scan and said an ultrasound technician confirmed the pregnancy. Reacting during the appointment, she asked, “Oh, is that the baby?” before adding, “That’s actually crazy.”