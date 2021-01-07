Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly broken up amid allegations of abuse from his ex, FKA Twigs.

“They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives,” a source told People.

A second source told the outlet that the actress knew about the “backlash” she was receiving for staying with LaBeouf while twigs’ lawsuit came to light, in which the singer accused LaBeouf of sexually and physically assaulting her.

The first insider said that Qualley is focusing on her acting career and she is “ready to get back to work.” She’s gearing up to go to Canada where filming will begin for her new movie with Margot Robbie.

LaBeouf and Qualley were last photographed together on Monday and were previously seen holding hands on a hike in Los Angeles on Dec. 26. Before that, the pair were seen at LAX airport last month, when LaBeouf went to pick the 26-year-old actress up. There have also been instances of PDA between the two on various outings.

Last month, a source told People that the two first got together after co-starring in a NSFW music video last year.

“They got close when they filmed Love Me Like You Hate Me in the early fall,” the source said. “They are both very passionate people. They are not dating, but have fun together. Margaret is a social butterfly and has a big group of friends. She doesn't really bring Shia around this group though. She is not interested in having a boyfriend.”

twigs accused LaBeouf of abuse in December in a new lawsuit. “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life,” she told The New York Times. “I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

LaBeouf subsequently responded to the allegations in emails to the newspaper, saying he couldn’t “tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he wrote to The Times. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

In another email, he said that “many” of the accusations weren’t true but said he needed to give the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”