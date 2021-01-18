If you don't fuck with Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, consider yourself a card-carrying member of Russell Crowe's shit list.

The 2003 Oscar-winning drama from director Peter Weir, which pulled from a trio of naval novels by Patrick O'Brian, is swimming through the currents of pop culture once more thanks to a tweet that posited the film as the cinematic equivalent of a sleep aid.

Naturally, Crowe wasn't pleased with this insomnia-centered mockery of what he and many critics consider to be a very fine film in the actor's catalog. By his assessment, writing off the film as a snore does a great disservice to the "brilliant" work of Weir and others involved with the high-stakes production.

"That's the problem with kids these days. No focus," Crowe joked. He went on to add that the "exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service" is "definitely an adults movie":

From there, a number of fans and fellow filmmakers jumped in to sing Master and Commander's praises, and rightfully so:

If you haven't yet experienced Master and Commander, why not give it a go on Amazon Prime

Most recently, Crowe was seen in Derrick Borte's road rage thriller Unhinged, which opened in theaters during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2019, he portrayed Roger Ailes in the Fox News-focused Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. At the 76th Golden Globes, Crowe bagged the Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film award for his performance as the conservative villain.

Related Stories

Rapman Announces Russell Crowe As First Cast Member Of His New Movie 'American Son'
Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Unhinged’ Aiming to Be First Wide Release Film to Come Out After Theaters Reopen
Russell Crowe's Divorce Auction Is as Cool as It Is Petty
NewsVideos