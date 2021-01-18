If you don't fuck with Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, consider yourself a card-carrying member of Russell Crowe's shit list.

The 2003 Oscar-winning drama from director Peter Weir, which pulled from a trio of naval novels by Patrick O'Brian, is swimming through the currents of pop culture once more thanks to a tweet that posited the film as the cinematic equivalent of a sleep aid.

Naturally, Crowe wasn't pleased with this insomnia-centered mockery of what he and many critics consider to be a very fine film in the actor's catalog. By his assessment, writing off the film as a snore does a great disservice to the "brilliant" work of Weir and others involved with the high-stakes production.

"That's the problem with kids these days. No focus," Crowe joked. He went on to add that the "exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service" is "definitely an adults movie":

From there, a number of fans and fellow filmmakers jumped in to sing Master and Commander's praises, and rightfully so:

Most recently, Crowe was seen in Derrick Borte's road rage thriller Unhinged, which opened in theaters during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2019, he portrayed Roger Ailes in the Fox News-focused Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. At the 76th Golden Globes, Crowe bagged the Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film award for his performance as the conservative villain.