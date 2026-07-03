Featured
When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff
Best Journalism Movies: Watergate & BeyondAndy Herrera
'Boy Erased' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' both tackle conversion therapy. Discover why one shines and the other fails.Andy Herrera
When John Oliver bought movie memorabilia from Russell Crowe's divorce auction, he didn't realize the money would go toward koalas and chlamydia.Marco Margaritoff