Russell Crowe

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Russell Crowe.
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Thinks 'Gladiator II' 'Failed' Because It Had No 'Moral Core'

The Australian actor, who played the lead in the first 'Gladiator' movie, said he "kept pushing back" against planned sex scenes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
Russell Crowe
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Pushes Back Against Criticism of His Interaction With Autograph Seekers

A video showed Russell Crowe asking fans gathered outside his hotel to behave.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
Will Smith dressed in a casual white shirt and black jacket, smiling at an event
Pop Culture

Watch Will Smith React to Ed Sheeran's 'Fresh Prince' Tattoo

In an Instagram post that captured Sheeran showing off his tattoo to Smith, Will revealed that Russell Crowe has a similar tattoo.

Brad Callas725 days ago
Two men in black tuxedos standing side by side on a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Jokingly Blames 'The Angry Birds Movie' for 'The Nice Guys' Not Getting a Sequel

Gosling starred in the neo-noir comedy alongside Russell Crowe.

Joe Price814 days ago
ed sheeran and snoop are pictured
Music

Ed Sheeran Says He Got So High Off a Blunt With Snoop Dogg That He Couldn’t See

The Melbourne smoke session in question included Ed Sheeran, Russell Crowe, and Snoop Dogg.

Trace William Cowen1018 days ago
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Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Says ‘They Should Be F*cking Paying Me’ for Constant Questions About ‘Gladiator 2'

The Academy Award winner played Maximus Decimus Meridius in the first film.

Mark Elibert1110 days ago
Russell Crow talks G2 Gladiator 2
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe ‘Slightly Jealous’ About ‘Gladiator’ Sequel, Says He Considered Abandoning the Original (UPDATE)

59-year-old Russell Crowe also reminisced about the original 'Gladiator' script being "absolute rubbish" at first, and considering abandoning the film midway.

Starr Savoy1193 days ago
Paul Mescal attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Eyeing Paul Mescal to Star

Sources say the Irish actor will star in the film by 85-year-old Ridley Scott, who made the award-winning 'Gladiator' with Russell Crowe in 2000.

Joshua Espinoza1288 days ago
New trailer for 'Thor Love and Thunder' out now.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder' Starring Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

The new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in the fourth 'Thor' chapter.

tara mahadevan1515 days ago
rc
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Totally Unamused by Mockery of ‘Master and Commander’ as a Pandemic Sleep Aid

The film, Crowe reminded fans, is "brilliant" and shows what he calls a lack of focus in present-day moviegoers. Many came to Crowe's defense.

Trace William Cowen2006 days ago
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Russell Crowe
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Unhinged’ Aiming to Be First Wide Release Film to Come Out After Theaters Reopen

The Russell Crowe thriller 'Unhinged' is aiming to be the first wide release movie to come back to theaters after they reopen post-coronavirus.

Gavin Evans2256 days ago
azealia banks
Music

Report Suggests Jack Dorsey Mailed Azealia Banks His Beard Hair for a Protective Amulet

Banks was meant to make it into an amulet for protection from ISIS.

Alex Galbraith2767 days ago
Russell Crowe
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe's Divorce Auction Is as Cool as It Is Petty

In case you wanted to add some 'Gladiator' gear to your Spring wardrobe.

Julia Reiss3054 days ago
Ed Sheeran performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.
Music

Ed Sheeran Announces Engagement via Instagram

Sheeran says he and longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn got engaged last year,\ and their pets approve of the union, too.

Omar Burgess3100 days ago
Ed Sheeran poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017
Music

Here’s How Ed Sheeran and Eminem’s “River” Collaboration Happened

Spoiler alert: Ed Sheeran didn't meet Eminem until after their collaboration was already recorded.

Omar Burgess3141 days ago
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