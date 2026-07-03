Surgeon Fined Over Leaving Patient in Operating Room Prep to Eat in Car, Falling Asleep, Missing Procedure
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The head of spine surgery at Boston Medical Center has been fined over a 2016 incident in which he fell asleep in his car and missed a procedure.Brad Callas
On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that no charges are warranted in the 2018 death of 40-year-old Black woman Tamla Horsford.Joe Price
In celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month, organizations like Black Power Naps and Nap Ministry are using rest to dismantle systems that affect Black people.MikeishaDache
At the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night, it appeared as though 80-year-old actor Al Pacino decided to take a brief nap during the ceremony.Joe Price