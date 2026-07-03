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Daylight Savings
Life

British Columbia Announces The End Of Time Changes For Daylight Saving

The province of British Columbia has announced an official end to time changes for daylight saving, permanently adopting daylight time.

Christopher Turner135 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Opens Up About Dealing With Sleep Paralysis

He also revealed how he deals with it.

Trey Alston436 days ago
Destroy Lonely with long, braided hair and tattoos sings passionately on stage, wearing a graphic tank top and black pants.
Music

Destroy Lonely on How He Gets in the Zone Before a Show: 'Smoke Like a Hundred Cigarettes and Sleep'

Lone says he pairs a high volume of cigs with some sleep before hitting the stage.

Trace William Cowen463 days ago
Ray J in a white suit and sunglasses; Kai Cenat in a yellow plaid shirt and cap, smiling and posing with peace signs.
Music

Ray J Tells Kai Cenat He’s Upset About Not Being Invited to Livestream Sleepovers

Ray J clarified he wanted to do the same thing Kevin Hart and Druski did when they last streamed with Kai.

Mark Elibert463 days ago
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2024 BACK THAT YEAR UP WITH KEVIN HART & KENAN THOMPSON -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Says He’s in ‘Much Healthier Place’ After Dealing With Severe Acid Reflux

The 'SNL' star said he was "suffering in silence" before going to the doctor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams464 days ago
Two individuals wearing sunglasses and jewelry. The person on the left has long hair, and the person on the right has tattoos and a bald head.
Music

B.G. Addresses Speculation Birdman Feel Asleep During Hot Boys Concert

B.G. said the internet flipped the simple moment into something much bigger.

Mark Elibert485 days ago
A performer on stage with arms outstretched, wearing a cap and jacket. Bright lights illuminate the scene, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

The Weeknd Advocates for 'Astronaut Naps' to Alleviate Stress: 'Works Like Magic'

The proven practice, Abel tells Complex, "works like magic."

Trace William Cowen510 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo on tour
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Says She Sometimes Sleeps 13 Hours a Night During Tour

The 21-year-old is in Los Angeles, playing a set of six arena shows for her 'GUTS' album.

tara mahadevan695 days ago
DJ Akademiks interviewing in a studio and Drake sitting courtside with a thoughtful expression
Music

DJ Akademiks Says Drake Has a Strange Sleep Schedule: ‘That's What It Takes to Be Number One’

The media personality learned about the 6 God's sleep routine while he was making 'For All the Dogs.'

tara mahadevan791 days ago
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Life

Hitting the Snooze Button Might Actually Be Good for You, According to a New Study

A recent study claims that repeatedly hitting the snooze button might not be as detrimental for your health as previously thought.

Alex Ocho1002 days ago
man in sleeping bag at work
Life

Daily Naps Could Help Slow Down Shrinking of Aging Brains, Researchers Say

A new research paper points to a "modest causal link" between regular napping and larger brain volume.

Trace William Cowen1121 days ago
Skims Holiday 2022 Collection Campaign
Style

SKIMS Unveils Holiday 2022 Campaign Starring Snoop Dogg and His Family

The campaign highlights the SKIMS Fleece Sleep Sets and Cozy Collection. You can check out the images shot by photographer Donna Trope here.

Joshua Espinoza1323 days ago
A new Kitch for Parachute item is pictured
Style

Kith and Parachute to Debut New Bedding Collection

The collection is slated to launch in stores and online. The pieces notably mark the first time Parachute has incorporated a logo into its design.

Trace William Cowen1371 days ago
Hitmaka on DMX, Math Hoff Podcast
Music

Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper's Drug Addiction: 'I Never Knew'

The Chicago producer recalled working with DMX in the early 2000s, saying he "never knew" the late rapper was battling with substance abuse.

Joshua Espinoza1429 days ago
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Paul Dano attends a For Your Consideration red carpet event
Pop Culture

'The Batman' Actor Paul Dano Lost Sleep Playing the Riddler: 'It Takes a Lot of Energy to Get There'

Paul Dano portrays the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ 'The Batman,' and in a recent interview he revealed how the character impacted his sleep for the worse.

Joe Price1606 days ago
big boi sleepy brown screenshot from animalz
Music

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Share New Song and Video "Animalz"

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have dropped off their new song and accompanying video "Animalz," from their forthcoming joint album 'The Big Sleepover.'

tara mahadevan1700 days ago

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