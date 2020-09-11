Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and Delroy Lindo have inked deals to join the cast of Netflix's The Harder They Fall.

Jeymes Samuel, a.k.a. singer/artist the Bullitts, is directing the new film that's described as an "all-Black Western" for the streaming platform. The cast already boasts previously announced stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors. Other cast members confirmed in a Deadline report on Friday from Amanda N'Duka include Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler.

The revenge-focused story of The Harder They Fall was penned by Samuel and Boaz Yakin and centers on Majors' character Nat Love as he learns that the man who killed his parents, played by Elba, is getting out of prison. A release date for the latest Netflix offering has not been announced.

Previous reports on the project circa November 2019 included word that Jay-Z was aboard as a producer. Notably, Samuel previously worked with Jay-Z for the soundtrack elements to Baz Luhrmann's 2013 take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. At the time, Variety was quoting sources as saying that Samuel's The Harder They Fall would be taking "a similar approach" with its use of music.

Fans of newly announced stars Stanfield and Beetz learned earlier this week that filming for both seasons 3 and 4 of the critical favorite Atlanta has been delayed to next year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.