NBC's Peacock streaming service has picked up the planned drama series based on the iconic sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith made the announcement on Tuesday revealing that the Bel-Air series got a two-season order from Peacock and is set to debut on the streaming service in 2021. This series is coming to life after a mock trailer for a dramatized The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air created by Morgan Cooper went viral more than a year ago.

"18 months ago, a young filmmaker from Kansas City @cooperfilms uploaded a video on YouTube reimagining The @freshprince of Bel-Air for present day as a DRAMA!" Will Smith wrote in an Instagram post announcing the series. "Everybody sent it to me. It was outstanding. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks family in this way."

Cooper will serve as the series' co-writer and co-executive producer, per Variety. Chris Collins (The Wire, Sons of Anarchy) will co-write the series and serve as Bel-Air's showrunner. Will Smith will executive produce the series through his Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce the series.

Like the trailer, the series will be set in modern-day Bel-Air. The show will detail Will's journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles.