Though talks of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot or continuation of some sort have persisted for years, we now have word that something is indeed deep enough in the works that it’s being shopped to potential streaming outlets.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that a dramatic reboot based on Morgan Cooper’s viral clip is "currently being shopped" to Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, and other potential homes. The drama marks a co-production between original star Will Smith's Westbrook Studios as well as original series producers Universal TV.

This re-imagined take on Bel-Air, per Goldberg, has actually been "in the works" for more than a year and was spurred by Smith's introduction to the aforementioned viral clip. Fittingly, Cooper is attached to the project as writer, director, and co-executive producer.

Though not much else is known about the surefire hit, it's clear that those involved—also including original series producers like Quincy Jones—are aiming to capture the drama-leaning vibes of Cooper's 2019 experiment.

Back in April, Smith and other original Bel-Air cast members paid their respects to the late James Avery, a.k.a. Uncle Phil, during a virtual reunion special:

This story is being updated.