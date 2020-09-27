Netflix has assembled a star-studded cast for its latest original project, Spiderhead.

Per Deadline, Chris Hemsworth—known for his role as Thor in Marvel's Avengers' films, Miles Teller (Project X, Fantastic Four), and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett are set to star in the film that's based on George Saunders' short story.

Spiderhead is set in the near future and revolves around convicts who are offered shorter sentences if they participate in experimental medical studies. Two prisoners are used as subjects for emotion-altering drugs that force them to confront their past trauma. This short story ran in The New Yorker and was included in the bestselling anthology, Tenth Of December.

Netflix's film adaptation will be directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) while the script will be written by Deadpool and Zombieland's Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Eric Newman for Screen Arcade through his first-look deal with the streaming service along with Hemsworth, The New Yorker Studios' Oren Katzeff and Geneva Wasserman, Reese & Wernick, Tommy Harper, and Jeremy Steckler.

This film comes on the heels of Smollett's scene-stealing performance in HBO's series Lovecraft Country and Hemsworth's performance in Extraction. Teller will star in Top Gun: Maverick which will release in 2021 and is also directed by Joseph Kosinski.