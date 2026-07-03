Miles Teller

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A person in a red jacket reminiscent of Michael Jackson, with others in the background wearing bandanas and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Gets New Teaser Trailer Ahead of 2026 Release: Watch Now

Jaafar Jackson, the late King of Pop's nephew, leads the cast.

Trace William Cowen254 days ago
Miles Teller and Jon Hamm on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Address 'SNL' Cast Shake-Up in Cold Open

Fresh off experiencing one of the biggest cast turnovers in the show’s history, Saturday Night Love kicked off its 48th Season by acknowledging the shake-up.

Brad Callas1385 days ago
Actor Miles Teller during a press conference of the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Pop Culture

Miles Teller Shares How He Did the "Great Balls of Fire" Scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick' During 'SNL' Monologue

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star made his hosting debut in the series' 48th season premiere. The episode also included musical guest, Kendrick Lamar.

Joshua Espinoza1386 days ago
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise attend premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Pop Culture

Miles Teller Says He's Spoken With Tom Cruise About Potentially Doing a 'Top Gun 3'

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles Teller hinted at a sequel to 'Top Gun: Maverick,' revealing he's discussed the possibility with Tom Cruise.

Brad Callas1469 days ago
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Chris Hemsworth in the trailer for 'Spiderhead'
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'Spiderhead' Starring Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller

The film, directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' helmer Joseph Kosinsksi, features Chris Hemsworth dawning an American accent to play the sinister Steve Abnesti.

Brenton Blanchet1523 days ago
Tom Cruise is seen driving a motorcycle
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Starring Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is back as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in director Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming sequel to the Tony Scott-helmed 1986 classic ‘Top Gun.’

Trace William Cowen1572 days ago
Paramount Plus' 'The Offer'
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'The Offer,' Paramount+’s New Drama Series on the Making of ’The Godfather’

Paramount+ on Wednesday released the official trailer for the streamer's upcoming drama miniseries that chronicles the making of 'The Godfather.'

Brad Callas1578 days ago
Teaser trailer for Paramount Plus' 'The Offer' series
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser Trailer for ‘The Offer,' Paramount+’s New Drama About the Making of ’The Godfather’

While a generation of movie fans know Francis Ford Coppola’a magnum opus front-to-back, they might not be as familiar with how it went from page to screen.

Brenton Blanchet1628 days ago
Miles Teller
Pop Culture

Miles Teller Punched In Face Over Alleged Wedding Dispute In Hawaii

Miles Teller was assaulted during a vacation with his wife in Hawaii. The actor is set to replace Armie Hammer on the Paramount+ limited series 'The Offer.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1877 days ago
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Actor Chris Hemsworth at the Sydney Opera House
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller Set to Star in New Netflix Original 'Spiderhead'

This film comes on the heels of Smollett's scene-stealing performance in HBO's series 'Lovecraft Country' and Hemsworth's performance in 'Extraction.'

Xavier Hamilton2120 days ago
Tom Cruise
Music

Here's the First Trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The first trailer for the 'Top Gun' sequel is here. Set 34 years after the original film, 'Top Gun: Maverick' sees Tom Cruise return to the iconic role.

Joe Price2557 days ago
elvis
Pop Culture

Harry Styles, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Shortlist for Elvis Biopic

The biopic is helmed by 'Moulin Rouge!' director Baz Luhrmann and already stars Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker.

Trace William Cowen2573 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Gets Brutally Roasted on French TV (UPDATED)

Jonah Hill was not amused by a French weather reporter's roast-like riffing.

Trace William Cowen3592 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

James Corden Shares Footage of Shia LaBeouf's Post-Jail 'War Dogs' Audition on 'Late Late Show'

'War Dogs' could have starred our guy Shia LaBeouf and 'Late Late Show' host James Corden. Here's the audition tape to prove it.

Trace William Cowen3636 days ago
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