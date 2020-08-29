After multiple extended delays, the X-Men horror movie The New Mutants has opened in theaters, and it's already grossed $3.1 million on its first day.

Despite the mostly negative critical response, holding a disappointing 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadline reports that The New Mutants has just scored the biggest Friday at the box office since the coronavirus pandemic started. Granted, theaters across the country shut down for months to help stop the spread of the virus, but as of right now only eight states have kept their theaters closed, including New York and California.

Judging from the take on Friday, The New Mutants is expected to bring in somewhere between $7 to $8 million over the weekend. Produced on a relatively small budget of $67 million, the movie was initially intended to come out in 2018, but was later pushed to 2019 and then again to 2020. It finally opened on Aug. 28, over two years after the April 13, 2018 date 20th Century Fox first gave the film.

Unhinged also continues to bring in money at the box office, grossing $840k on its third Friday. The Russell Crowe-starring thriller has been among the very small offerings available at theaters since reopening, though Bill & Ted Face the Music took in $400k at 1,007 locations upon opening on Friday.

Even stiffer competition is on the way once Tenet begins previews on Monday.