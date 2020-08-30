On Sunday, August 30, ABC will honor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer, by airing a slate of programming in tribute to the late actor, Deadline reports.

ABC will air Black Panther at 8 p.m., in which Boseman plays the titular character T'Challa, commercial-free. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie, which was released to theaters back in February of 2018, also starred Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. It went on to be nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and grossing a massive $1.3 billion at the box office.

Then from 10:20 to 11:00 p.m., the network will run a special dedicated to the Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and 42 actor titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. The special, which features Steven Baker as executive producer, will be presented by Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment, and ABC News.

Deadline reports that "the ABC News special will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen" and "will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled."

Fans and colleagues of Boseman took to social media in an outpouring of grief and condolences after news of his death was announced.