Danai Gurira

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Michael B. Jordan Reunites With 'Black Panther' Co-Star for 'Thomas Crown Affair' Reboot
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Reunites With 'Black Panther' Co-Star for 'Thomas Crown Affair' Reboot

Danai Gurira also joins Kenneth Branagh and Lily Gladstone.

Bernadette Giacomazzo366 days ago
wakanda forever full trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer

The new trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' features the film’s villain, Namor, as well as returning stars like Angela Bassett and Winston Duke.

Joe Price1384 days ago
danai-gurira-black-panther-disney-plus-series
Pop Culture

Danai Gurira to Reprise Okoye Role in 'Black Panther' Spinoff Series

The actress will reportedly star in an untitled Disney+ series produced by 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler. Marvel has yet to confirm the news.

Joshua Espinoza1878 days ago
letitia wright
Pop Culture

Letitia Wright Thinks It’s ‘Only a Matter of Time’ Until We Get an All-Women ‘Avengers’ Movie

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, is eager to be involved in a possible all-women 'Avengers​​​​​​​' alongside Captain Marvel and more.

Joe Price2089 days ago
The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailers for 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 5

Universal Pictures also shared a teaser for the much-anticipated film adaptation.

Joshua Espinoza2556 days ago
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Director Ryan Coogler and actors Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says Ryan Coogler Just Started Outlining ‘Black Panther 2’ in ‘Recent Weeks’

Fans are intrigued to see how 'Black Panther 2' will fit into Marvel's overarching storyline.

Xavier Hamilton2572 days ago

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