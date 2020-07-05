It seems like another dynamic has been added to this already bizarre presidential race.

If you haven't heard by now, Kanye West celebrated the Fourth of July by announcing that he'll be running for the President of the United States.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Yeezy tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States!"

Shortly after Kanye announced his bid, Tiffany Haddish toyed with the surreal moment by announcing that she, too, would be running for president. Haddish completed the joke by copying Kanye's announcement word-for-word.

Haddish then went on to add that comedy G.O.A.T, Dave Chappelle, would be running alongside her as her potential Vice President.

"Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate," she wrote. "So #HaddishChappelle2020."