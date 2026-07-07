People Outraged After Donald Trump Suggests Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun That Killed 'Rust' Crew Member
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He added that Baldwin is a “cuckoo-bird,” a “nutjob,” and that when there’s usually somebody like that, “in my opinion, he had something to do with it.”Brenton Blanchet
The move to sell Baldwin-referencing clothing following the death of Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old director of photography of 'Rust,' is being criticized.Brenton Blanchet
While we might usually expect a swift Trump response to such news, the ex-president's Twitter account remains permanently suspended due to the Capitol riot.Trace William Cowen
"This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing," Pacquiao wrote.Abel Shifferaw