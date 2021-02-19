Young Thug and Chris Brown have dropped off the remix to their chart-topping collaborative song “Go Crazy,” with new features from Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.

The original version came out last May as the lead single off Brown and Thugger’s 13-track joint mixtape Slime & B, which boasted features from Gunna, Too Short, E-40, and more. The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard 100 and has remained in the Top 10 for some time now. Last year’s “Go Crazy” was also given a video treatment.

Listen to “Go Crazy” (Remix) at the top and revisit Slime & B below via Spotify.