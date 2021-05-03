Fresh off dropping their latest collaboration, “Bompton to Oak Park,” YG and Mozzy announced Monday that they will be dropping a joint project called Perfect Timing later this month.

In tandem with the announcement, the pair has enlisted Blxst for the project’s second single, “Perfect Timing.”

Directed by Suj, the accompanying music video sees YG, Mozzy, and Blxst enjoy a tropical rendezvous to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as they reminisce on their humble beginnings and newfound success.

“Perfect Timing” catches all three West Coast artists fresh off big releases in 2020. Last October, YG dropped his fifth studio album, My Life 4Hunnid, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. In September, Mozzy released his latest project, Occupational Hazard, which followed his highest-charting studio album, last May’s Beyond Bulletproof.

Meanwhile, Blxst made waves last fall with the arrival of his official debut EP No Love Lost. The buzzing R&B artist returned in December with the project’s deluxe edition, featuring guest appearances from West Coast artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Tyga, and Dom Kennedy.

Check out the music video for “Perfect Timing” up top, and stream the single now on all major platforms.